Sampath Nandi Mark Actioner With Sai Dharam Tej

Director Sampath Nandi carved a niche for himself in making high voltage action entertainers. The director will next be joining hands with mega hero Sai Dharam Tej. Producer Naga Vamsi will pool resources for the movie under his Sithara Entertainments banner.

Sai Dharam Tej who was looking for a strong comeback found this as a perfect subject and the new movie is going to be Sampath Nandi mark actioner. The director took good time in preparing the script and he made sure the movie will have elements for different section of audience, though his prime target is masses.

The film to be high on action will go on floors soon. The makers will reveal other details of the project later.