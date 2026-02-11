Sai Pallavi in Talks for a Biopic?

Top actress Sai Pallavi hasn’t signed a Telugu film in the recent years. She is completely focussed on Ramayana and she allocated bulk dates for the film. The recent developments say that the actress has been approached for a biopic and the actress has given her formal nod. Sai Pallavi will be seen in the biopic of MS Subbulakshmi, a famous Indian Carnatic singer. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is working on the script and Bunny Vas is in plans to co-produce this biopic in association with a Bollywood corporate firm. Some big announcements are expected in the coming months after the final script is locked. There are rumors that Sai Pallavi has been approached to replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD but the makers are yet to make an official statement. Sai Pallavi recently signed a film beside Dhanush and the shoot commences soon.