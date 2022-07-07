Sai Pallavi’s Gargi Impactful Trailer Out Now

Advertisement

Natural lady star Sai Pallavi is stealing the hearts of many people with her natural looks and decent action features in her every film. She is also called as lady powerstar because of her immense fanbase in Telugu.

She was recently seen in Virata Parvam. Now, she is again approaching on screen through her upcoming movie Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. The film is up for its theatrical release on July 15. So, ahead of the release of the film, the makers are speeding up its promotions.

The film’s intriguing and impactful trailer was released today. Natural star Nani and Rana Daggubati shared the trailer on social media and wished the entire team luck.

The trailer follows the journey of a school teacher who was thrown into a lot of trouble in one night due to her father’s arrest, and Sai Pallavi and the makers packed a powerful trailer, which was raised to another level by the rousing BGM from Govind Vasantha. It appears that it will be an intense courtroom drama.

The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Music is given by Govind Vasantha. The film features Aishwarya Lakshmi, Ravichandran Ramachandran, Gautham Ramachandran, Thomas George and others in supporting roles. Rana is presenting the movie in Telugu and Suriya 2D entertainments presenting the movie in Tamil.