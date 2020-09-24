Saiee Manjrekar In Adivi Sesh’s Major

Based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan who was a hero during the 26/11 attacks, Adivi Sesh’s Major is a bi-lingual in Hindi and Telugu. New addition to the film’s ensemble cast is Saiee Manjrekar who is roped in for an essential role.

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and now she is venturing into Tollywood with Major. She will begin her part of shooting from next month in Hyderabad.

A joint production venture of Sony Pictures Films, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in another important role in the film planned for summer release in 2021.