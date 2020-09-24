Mega-Blockbuster Tagore Completes 17 Years

Following the mega-success of Indra, and Chiranjeevi being on the stratosphere of stardom, the movie had a mega start on a massive release, par Bollywood biggies back then. The film broke every sort of opening record and was eventually record earner in Nizam, UA, and Overseas. The Worldwide share of the film was a tad less than Indra and stood at number two. The film had the second highest share for any film in India in 2003 behind Koi Mil Gya while 3rd highest worldwide. The film had a record of 50 days (253) & 100 days (192) centres which were broken by Magadheera in 2009.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections
Nizam 8.40Cr (All Time Record)
Ceeded 5.60cr
UA 2.65Cr
Guntur 2.10Cr
East 1.85Cr
West 1.70Cr
Krishna 1.80Cr
Nellore 1.25Cr
AP/TS 25.35Cr
Rest 3.10Cr(All Time Record)
WorldWide 28.45Cr(All Time Top2)

