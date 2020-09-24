Chiranjeevi about resuming Acharya and about Charan’s role

Megastar Chiranjeevi is eagerly waiting to return back to work soon. His next film Acharya shoot is expected to resume in October. Chiranjeevi wanted the film’s director Koratala Siva to conduct a trial shoot as the film needs hundreds of crew members on the sets. All the cast, crew members would be tested for coronavirus before the schedule kick-starts. Speaking in an interview, Chiranjeevi confirmed that Ram Charan would be playing a crucial role in the film and they did not approach any other actor for the role.

“My wife Surekha always wanted to see me and Charan in a film together. I felt that Acharya is the right film. Ram Charan is very much in the project. I spoke to SS Rajamouli and explained him about the opportunity. We did not want to miss this and we adjusted the dates of Charan for Acharya. We never know when we will get an opportunity to work together” told Chiranjeevi. It is clear that Ram Charan will join the sets and shoot his portions of Acharya in October. Chiranjeevi will join the sets post Dasara. Chiranjeevi also confirmed that he got a bald look test for his next film which is the remake of Vedhalam. Chiranjeevi said that he would do three films every year.