Vijay Devarakonda signs his first Bollywood project?

Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda has been keen to make his debut in Bollywood. He has been juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai from the past few months. The actor even met various top filmmakers and promised to sign films if they have something exciting to narrate. Vijay Devarakonda is also shooting for his next film Fighter in Mumbai from the past few months. As per the latest news, Vijay Devarakonda signed his first-ever Hindi film recently and the film is based on Balakot Air Strike that took place in 2019. Talented director Abhishek Kapoor will direct this film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar will jointly bankroll this pan Indian project. There are talks that Vijay Devarakonda will be playing Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistan troops at the border. The film will also focus on Pulwama terror attack that took place last year. Vijay Devarakonda loved the script and gave his initial nod. This would be the first and straight Bollywood film for Vijay Devarakonda. His next release Fighter is shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Ananya Pandey is the heroine. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release.