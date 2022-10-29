Salman Khan’s back-to-back South Collaborations?

Bollywood is shatttered with back-to-back debacles. Even the films featuring stars are not minting money. All the top stars are left confused about the choice of films post-pandemic. It was a cakewalk for Salman Khan and the actor scored a series of hits in the past years. But he shelved a couple of projects after pandemic. He even asked the directors of his upcoming movies to rework on the scripts and pushed the release to next year. The actor is currently keen to work with South directors considering the perspective of the audience.

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a huge advance for Salman Khan couple of years ago and the project is expected to materialize next year. The producers are keen to rope in a South director for the film after Salman Khan insisted. Salman Khan is also holding talks with Atlee for a family entertainer. There is no clarity about the project but there are strong speculations that the duo will team after completing all their current commitments. Atlee is currently directing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Atlee will soon direct Vijay in his next. Salman Khan for now is quite interested to work with South directors.