Yash turns restless after KGF

Kannada actor Yash is the new pan-Indian star of the country after KGF franchise made huge money across the nation. The actor is rushed with several offers but Yash is said to have rejected more than a dozen projects in the recent months. He even did not consider lot of projects that reached him for narration. Yash is currently considering a bigger project than the KGF. Yash is rushed with a bunch of Bollywood offers but the actor hasn’t given a complete nod. Top filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to rope him in for Brahmastra 2. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji is working on his role. A good clarity is expected in the next few weeks. There are talks that Yash is in talks to play Dev in Brahmastra 2.

Top Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Yash for a mythological drama titled Karna. Yash has huge expectations on his project after the KGF franchise. Several filmmakers who met him feel that Yash is in the hangover of KGF and is keen to sign bigger scripts. Such projects happen once in a while. Many Tollywood filmmakers approached Yash but the actor hasn’t picked any project. For now, the actor is in a relaxed mode and is spending time with his family and is listening to scripts. His fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement about his next project. We have to wait to see what is on board for Yash.