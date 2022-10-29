NTR will be present at the Puneeth Event

NTR was recently in Japan promoting ‘RRR’ alongside Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli. He will soon be in Karnataka for an official event.

On November 1, the Karnataka government will bestow the Karnataka Ratna honour upon Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Chief Minister Bommai has invited Superstar Rajinikanth and Tarak to attend as guests.

The event will take place at Vidhana Soudha. NTR’s presence has a reason. Puneeth was friendly with the ‘Aravindha Sametha’ actor. Superstar Rajinikanth admired Puneeth Rajkumar’s work, and for this special occasion, the two most celebrated stars will share the same stage.

This exciting news has now made everyone happy. Seeing the biggest stars from Kollywood and Tollywood on a single stage will be a treat.