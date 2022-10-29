Pressure mounting on Dil Raju

Four films are gearing up for release in Telugu during the Sankranthi 2023 holiday season. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, Prabhas’ Adipurush and Vijay’s Vaarasudu are the films in the season. Vaarasudu director Vamshi Paidipally recently announced that Vaarasudu is a properly made Tamil film which means that it is a dubbed film. The Tollywood audience are eager about the release of straight Telugu films. Vaarasudu would be the last choice when the films of veteran actors like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are in the race. Prabhas is a pan-Indian star and his box-office potential is known to everyone.

Vaarasudu producer Dil Raju has a strong hold across the Telugu distribution circles. But this is not working for him considering the release chart of Sankranthi season. The distributors and the exhibitors are not much interested to screen the film. Most of the theatres would be allocated for the straight Telugu films. The exhibitors too are not ready to pay big advances for Vaarasudu but Dil Raju is expecting huge advances. Vijay’s Telugu theatrical market is just between Rs 12-15 crores but Dil Raju is expecting big. His close friends have suggested Dil Raju to postpone the film.

But Vijay, the lead actor of Vaarasudu is not much interested to postpone the film as the Tamil release would be crucial for him. There are also talks that Adipurush may be out of Sankranthi race but there is no clarity for now. The pressure has been mounting up on Dil Raju after the film is in the last in the list. A better clarity about the Sankranthi 2023 releases is expected in December.