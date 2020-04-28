Home Galleries Actress Samantha Birthday CelebrationsSamantha Birthday CelebrationsBy nymisha - April 28, 20200Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ActorsCelebs @ 9baje 9 Minutes GalleriesTirumala Temple closed for pilgrims GalleriesVishwak Sen Paagal Launched Actress15 Years of Anushka Shetty Celebrations ActressSamantha Launches Healthy Way Restaurant at MadhapurLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.