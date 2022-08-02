The unit of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming mythological drama, ‘Shankuntalam’, featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, has said that post-production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and that the “challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision.”

Taking to Twitter, the film’s producer Neelima Guna said, “This is to all the fans who’ve been tweeting asking for updates about ‘Shaakuntalam’. The post production work is going at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality output… Hence the time.

“At this crucial juncture, the team deserves your support and understanding, which I’m sure you will shower on us.

“We will put out more content and updates as and when we can. Thank you for your love.”

The statement came as several fans, eager to know about the status of the project, kept demanding an update from the makers.

The film, which is based on the popular play ‘Shakuntala’ by Kalidasa, has Samantha playing the titular role and Dev Mohan playing Dushyanta.