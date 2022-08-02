K A Paul detained at Tirupati by police

Global evangelist-turned politician, Dr K A Paul, was detained by the Tirupati police on Tuesday. He was taken to the police station when he was trying to meet the women students of Sri Padmavathi Mahila University.

He is accused of trespassing into the women’s hostel in the university. However, Paul said that he had entered the hostel premises with due permission from the security personnel.

Dr Paul was at Tirupati on the day as part of his tour in the state. He started his tour at Srikakulam and addressed the meetings in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati.

He had been interacting with the cross sections of the people ahead of the 2024 general elections. Dr Paul plans to contest both Parliament and Assembly elections in the two Telugu states.

He blamed the state government for targeting him and obstructing his programmes in the state. He said the ruling TRS too had done similar acts against him in Telangana and asserted that he would not stop his programmes with such threats.

Meanwhile, Dr Paul is heading for Kadapa, the home district of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, against whom Paul is making allegations of corruption.