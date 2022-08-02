T Congress MLA Komati Reddy quits

Telangana Congress MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy had finally resigned his MLA seat. He is representing the Munugodu Assembly constituency of Nalgonda district.

There have been rumours that Rajagopal Reddy would join the BJP as he finds no future for the Congress Party in Telangana. He is said to have held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week. However, sources say that there were some differences and the two leaders did not get clarity on Rajagopal Reddy joining the BJP.

The Komati Reddy brothers have been at loggerheads with Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who had come from the TDP very recently. The party high command turned a deaf ear to the complaints and opinions of the Komati Reddy brothers in appointing Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief.

The Komati Reddy brothers have been playing key roles in Nalgonda politics for more than a decade. Rajagopal Reddy’s brother Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy is now the Member of Lok Sabha representing the Bhongir constituency. The Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency was earlier represented by his brother Rajagopal Reddy.

Rajagopal Reddy said that the Congress in Telangana had become very weak and is not in a position to fight against the TRS government. He blamed the TRS for destroying the newly-born state of Telangana.

Though Rajagopal Reddy said that he would take the final call on his next move, after due consultation with the party workers, it is said that he would be joining the BJP shortly.

It is to be seen what Rajagopal Reddy’s elder brother Venkata Reddy would do, when his brother quits the Congress and joins the BJP!