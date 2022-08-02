Prabhas Coming For Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam will have its Pre-release event tomorrow in Hyderabad. Young Rebel Star Prabhas is going to be the Chief Guest for the event.

Prabhas is usually media shy and does not attend many events of other stars. But he is impressed with the content and also due to his relationship with the producers.

Sita Ramam has got an excellent buzz in the audience thanks to the impressive trailer and chartbuster album. Happening heroine Rashmika is playing a crucial role and is also a major attraction in the film.

Hanu Raghavapudi directs the period love story that is bankrolled by Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.