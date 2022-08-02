K A Paul wants TDP, YCP to merge with his party

Evangelist-turned-politician, Dr K A Paul said that he was born as a Hindu and would die as a Hindu. He gave this statement during his visit to Tirupati on Tuesday, where he addressed a media conference from the local press club.

Dr Paul, who is currently touring Andhra Pradesh, is holding meetings of his Praja Shanti Party aiming at contesting the next general elections in the two Telugu states. He is also aiming to win some Parliament seats to contest for the Prime Minister post.

Whatever he speaks creates a lot of fun for the Telugu people. He claims 80 per cent support for him in Telangana and 60 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. He finds just 15 per cent support from the people for the TRS in Telangana and 16 per cent votes for the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

He discounted the existence of BJP and Congress in Telangana. He also found a similar situation for the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh.

Much to the amusement of the media persons in particular and people in general, Dr Paul asked Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to merge their parties in his Praja Shanti Party.

He has nearly half-a-dozen bouncers providing security for him wherever he is going these days. He also has his own convoy of five highly sophisticated vehicles and he stays in the star hotels as he visits.

He meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala often but again criticises the Modi-led government at the Centre. He has been pleading with the chief ministers of the two Telugu states to give him permission to hold a global peace summit. Since neither of the chief ministers have given permission, he is into politics claiming to form his government in the two Telugu states.

Whatever he says, Dr Paul is becoming an entertainer for the people of the Telugu states. Let’s see what is in store for his global evangelist.