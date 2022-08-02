AP to have land disputes tribunal at mandal level

The AP State government has decided to establish a land disputes tribunal across the state. The tribunals would be established at the mandal headquarters to resolve the disputes.

This was decided at a review meeting on the integrated land survey being conducted in the state for the first time after 100 years. The integrated land survey is nearing completion in all the 26 districts, with the officials using the latest technology to identify and fix the boundaries.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held the review at his camp office on Tuesday told the officials to create land disputes tribunal at the mandal level with the designated officials. He directed the officials to equip the tribunals to resolve the disputes among the people over their pieces of lands.

The chief minister also directed the officials to provide fixed boundaries to all lands owned by the people with clear ownership titles.

The chief minister also told the officials to start registration of properties at all the village secretariats and ensure that there is no corruption. He said corruption-free governance would encourage more registrations.

The chief minister also told the officials to resolve all disputes at the village level before finalising the ownership and fixing the boundaries. He asked the officials to hold consultations at the ground level with the owners and the disputed persons present during the settlement.