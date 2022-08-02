TRS MP’s son robbed in Hyderabad

The son of a TRS MP was robbed by two men, who threatened him with a knife and forced him to make an online transfer Rs 75,000, police said on Tuesday.

N. Prithvi Teja, son of Khammam MP N. Nageswara Rao, jumped out of the car to save himself after one of the unidentified men had taken control of the wheel.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad on July 30 but came to light on Tuesday (August 2).

Prithvi, who is a businessman, told police that two men on a motorcycle forced him to stop the car at Toli Chowki at around 4.30 a.m. The two men got into the car and one of them put the knife on Prithvi’s neck and forced him to drive towards Kondapur.

The complainant alleged that the robbers consumed liquor in the vehicle and physically assaulted him. They then forced him to transfer Rs 75,000 via PhonePe.

According to the complaint, one of the assailants later drove the car towards SR Nagar. He also hit a few two-wheelers parked by the roadside. When the car was being driven through Punjagutta, Prithvi jumped out. After covering some distance, the two assailants left the car and escaped.

On Prithvi’s complaint, police registered a case of dacoity and took up investigation.