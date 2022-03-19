Samantha to perform never before Action Stunts in Yashoda

Samantha’s upcoming thriller to have Hollywood Stunt master Yannick Ben for Action choreography.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, ‘Yashoda’ is directed by debut duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies.

Renowned for his critically acclaimed action choreography in hollywood movies like Transporter 3, Inception, Dunkirk & Indian films Raees, Tiger Zinda Hai, Attarintiki Daredi, 1 – Nenokkadine & many others, Yannick Ben already created enthralling stunts with Samantha in Family Man 2.

Wrapping up the High-octane action sequences in Hyderabad, movie team aims to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.