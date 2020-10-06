Samantha’s beautiful message for Chaitu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are now married for three years and are in a happy space. The duo is working on their respective films and they are leading a quality life. Marking the third wedding anniversary, Samantha posted a beautiful message for her husband Chaitanya. “You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni” posted Samantha with a click.

Chaitanya completed the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story recently and he will soon start the shoot of Vikram Kumar’s Thank You. Samantha signed two new women-centric films. She will be shooting for Ashwin Saravanan’s film from October and Sony Pictures India will bankroll the film. Samantha will also be seen in Bangalore Nagaratnamma biopic. Both these films are expected to be announced officially soon.