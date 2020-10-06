Centre releases SOPs to be followed in movie theatres

The Centre made it official that the theatres can be reopened from October 15th with 50% occupancy. The SOPs that are to be followed has been released. The occupancy should be restricted to 50% and the physical distancing should be followed while seating. All the seats that are not to be occupied should be marked. The theatres should arrange the facilities of hand wash and hand sanitizers.

Arogya Setu app should be installed and used. Thermal screening should be carried before entering the premises. The show timings should be different for various screens and digital payment modes should be encouraged, prefered. The theatre premises should be cleaned and disinfected on regular basis. The audience are asked to avoid movement during the intermission.

The floor should be marked for physical distancing and manage the queue. Spitting is strictly prohibited. The packed food and beverages will be allowed into the auditorium. All the staffers should use PPEs, gloves, boots and masks. Enough number of box-office counters should be open. The temperature of the air conditioning should be between 24 and 30 degrees. All the announcements about wearing masks and following physical distancing should be screened before and after the screening.