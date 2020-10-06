CJI tells AP: Mother tongue best for education

The Andhra Pradesh Government’s petition for English as medium of instruction came up before the Supreme Court bench. During the course of hearing, Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde told the AP Government that primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue only.

The CJI made his comments openly, saying that it would be very important and crucial for giving education to children in their native language. The best foundation in education would be laid for school children if the medium of instruction is their mother tongue.

Justice Bobde has postponed the hearing for a week since the petition came afresh before his bench from another bench of the Supreme Court. In the process, the CJI did not take any decision on the petitioner’s plea for lifting the stay order issued by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on the State Government’s decision to implement English medium in schools.

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has been facing opposition from all sides ever since it proposed English medium instruction. These days, the BJP and the TDP leaders were openly criticizing that the English medium was part of the conspiracy to encourage religious conversions more in future.