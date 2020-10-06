Nag all set to miss Bigg Boss 4 for three weekends?

King Nagarjuna is the first veteran Tollywood actor to return back to work after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is hosting Bigg Boss 4 and he also wrapped up a short schedule of his upcoming movie Wild Dog, an action saga. Going with the latest update, Nag will have to miss Bigg Boss 4 for three consecutive weekends as the team of Wild Dog will fly to Thailand for the film’s shoot. The movie unit acquired all the necessary permissions to shoot in Thailand forests.

The team of Wild Dog will fly to Thailand in a special chartered flight and will complete the schedule in three weeks. Nag informed about this to the team of Star MAA and they are in the hunt for the right host for these six episodes. As of now, no actor or anchor has been approached as a replacement for the veteran actor. Nag will join the shoot of Bigg Boss 4 once he completes the shoot of Wild Dog. Solomon is directing Wild Dog and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.