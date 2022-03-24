Samantha’s first Bollywood project Updates

After Samantha stunned everyone as Raji in The Family Man: Season 2, the actress is rushed with several interesting offers. She has been approached by digital giants like Netflix and Amazon but the actress is yet to sign those projects. Samantha signed her first Bollywood film titled Citadel and it features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Raj and DK will direct this stylish action entertainer and the film will be extensively shot in Mumbai and Europe.

The regular shoot commences in July and Varun Dhawan will be trained in martial arts before he joins the shoot. Samantha loved her role and she immediately signed the project. Varun Dhawan and Samantha were spotted recently in Mumbai and the pictures went viral. Samantha also is busy with the shoot of Yasodha, a pan-Indian film. She will romance Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s untitled romantic entertainer. Samantha is also in talks for a couple of other projects that would be announced later this year.