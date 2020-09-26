Samantha’s role from The Family Man Season 2

Samantha Akkineni is making her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that is produced by Amazon Prime. The entire shooting part of the web series is completed recently and the web series starts streaming at the end of this year. It is clear that Samantha would be playing a negative role in The Family Man and the latest news we hear is that the top actress essays the role of a terrorist based in Pakistan in the web series. Samantha completed the shoot for her portions long ago and she recently dubbed for the role.

Manoj Bajpayee is the lead actor and Raj, DK are the directors of this crime thriller. The Family Man is one of the best web series produced by Indian filmmakers. Samantha has been away from films for some time. The actress signed a pan Indian film in the direction of Ashwin Saravanan and the project rolls post Dasara. Sony Films International will bankroll this project that will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.