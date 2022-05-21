Sankranthi 2023: Six Films in Race

Sankranthi 2022 ended up on a dull note because of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic. Sankranthi 2023 is expected to be packed with lot of releases. With seven months left, several films are aimed for release during the holiday season. As per the update, six Tollywood films are aimed for release during the Sankranthi season. Ram Charan and Shankar film produced by Dil Raju is expected to hit the screens during Sankranthi. Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally film too is getting ready for Sankranthi release. Dil Raju is keen to release one of these films during the season.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film will start rolling in July and the makers are keen to release the film during the festival season. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, Prabhas’ Adipurush and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi are aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release. The festival season will witness the release of at least three biggies next year. The final chart will be updated before the season.