Home > Movie News

Sankranthi 2025 Box-office Report

Published on January 20, 2025 by nymisha

Sankranthi 2025 Box-office Report

The Sankranthi 2025 holiday season has come to an end and three films Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam tested their luck. Victory Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam directed by Anil Ravipudi emerged as a clear winner in the game. The film performed exceptionally well and recovered the investments in just three days. All the revenue coming out for the film from the fourth day is a bonus. Dil Raju produced Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Game Changer. All the losses incurred through Game Changer from the theatre side are recovered through the overflows of Sankranthiki Vastunnam already.

This is a huge achievement from Sankranthiki Vastunnam considering the budget involved. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is also the biggest hit of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi till date. The team also promoted the film well across all the platforms. There has been huge scarcity for the tickets as the family audience rushed to the theatres in huge numbers. Some of the screens of Game Changer are replaced with Sankranthiki Vastunnam across the Telugu states.

Balayya’s Daaku Maharaaj received wide appreciation but Sankranthiki Vastunnam turned out to be a dent for the numbers. All the buyers will end up in a safe zone in the full run and some of them are expected to make profits. Daaku Maharaaj is a technically sound film and the performance of Balakrishna received good response. Bobby is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Game Changer is the costliest attempt in the race and the buyers are expected to lose over 50 percent of their investments. Game Changer has been declared as a disaster on its first day and Shankar was trolled and criticized for his work. The film’s producer Dil Raju too will incur heavy losses because of the film’s delay and the over budget. Sankranthiki Vastunnam saved Dil Raju to an extent because of the terrific box-office performance. Ram Charan and his team also lagged behind in promoting Game Changer. For Sankranthi 2025, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a clear winner all over.

