Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana’s Premante

Priyadarshi will share screen space with Anandi and Suma Kanakala in his upcoming movie, produced by Jhanvi Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of SVCLLP. The film is presented by Rana Daggubati through Spirit Media, with Navaneeth Sriram making his directorial debut.

The movie features a humorous tagline, Thrill U Praptirasthu, while the title has been finalized as Premante. The title design and backdrop are visually attractive. The film’s opening ceremony took place today, with Rana Daggubati clapping the soundboard and Sandeep Reddy Vanga switching on the camera.

For her debut production venture, Jhanvi Narang has chosen a complete family entertainer. Leon James will compose the music, while Vishwanath Reddy will handle the cinematography.

The makers are set to begin the regular shoot soon.