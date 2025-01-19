x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement

Published on January 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana’s Premante
image
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
image
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
image
Varun Tej as ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ in VT15
image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement

Varun Tej has now claimed his spot in the high-octane world of endorsements by becoming the face of Coca-Cola’s Sprite, with a caption, “Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Hai Tum Itne CHILL Dikho” which blends right into both brand & actor’s unique image.

With this endorsement, he has stepped into an arena alongside Telugu titans Allu Arjun for Thumbs Up and Mahesh Babu for Mountain Dew. This endorsement boosts another feather in his cap and highlights his exceptional standing in the eyes of major brands.

With Coca-Cola and other beverage giants’ history of choosing charismatic ambassadors like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, and Yash, Varun’s selection speaks volumes about his ability to connect with and inspire the younger crowd and cinema lovers alike. His journey with Sprite marks him as a dynamic figure in the entertainment landscape, perfectly blending his youth appeal and his peculiar stature as an actor.

Next Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana’s Premante Previous 2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana’s Premante
image
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
image
Varun Tej as ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ in VT15

Latest

image
Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana’s Premante
image
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
image
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
image
Varun Tej as ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ in VT15
image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

Most Read

image
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP
image
Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos Visit: A Push for Investments

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025