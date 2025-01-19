Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement

Varun Tej has now claimed his spot in the high-octane world of endorsements by becoming the face of Coca-Cola’s Sprite, with a caption, “Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Hai Tum Itne CHILL Dikho” which blends right into both brand & actor’s unique image.

With this endorsement, he has stepped into an arena alongside Telugu titans Allu Arjun for Thumbs Up and Mahesh Babu for Mountain Dew. This endorsement boosts another feather in his cap and highlights his exceptional standing in the eyes of major brands.

With Coca-Cola and other beverage giants’ history of choosing charismatic ambassadors like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, and Yash, Varun’s selection speaks volumes about his ability to connect with and inspire the younger crowd and cinema lovers alike. His journey with Sprite marks him as a dynamic figure in the entertainment landscape, perfectly blending his youth appeal and his peculiar stature as an actor.