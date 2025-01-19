2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the state’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the crucial role of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the 20th Raising Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. The event, held in Kondapavuluru, Krishna district, highlighted the NDRF’s contributions during natural disasters and the central government’s support for Andhra Pradesh’s development.

Amit Shah began by thanking the people of Andhra Pradesh for their overwhelming support in the recent elections. He praised the NDRF for its unparalleled services during natural disasters, both in India and abroad. Shah recalled how the NDRF had provided critical assistance during calamities in countries like Nepal and Turkey, earning global recognition.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh’s past, Amit Shah criticized the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for its destructive policies, which he described as a “man-made disaster.” He assured that under the leadership of PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, the state would achieve three times the progress it had seen before. Shah highlighted the central government’s support, including a financial package of ₹11,440 crore for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and ₹27,000 crore for the development of Amaravati.

Amit Shah also mentioned ongoing discussions with Chandrababu Naidu about the Polavaram project, a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by 2028, ensuring water availability across the state. Additionally, he announced upcoming green hydrogen investments worth ₹2 lakh crore in Visakhapatnam and the establishment of a railway zone in the city. Amit Shah acknowledged that the state was in a critical condition when the TDP came to power but had since stabilized with central support.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu echoed Amit Shah’s sentiments, praising the NDRF for its life-saving efforts during disasters. He highlighted that the NDRF had conducted over 18,000 rescue operations, saving countless lives, including during the Vijayawada floods. Naidu also mentioned that the state government had allocated 50 acres of land for NDRF and NIDM facilities, which would serve as training grounds for five states. Naidu also emphasized the importance of completing the Polavaram project by April 2027 and sought further assistance for the Godavari-Banakacherla link project.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lauded the NDRF for its efforts in saving lives, including those of animals, during disasters. He thanked the central government for its support, particularly for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and other developmental projects. Pawan Kalyan also expressed gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu for allocating land for NDRF and NIDM facilities.

Both Amit Shah and Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized their commitment to India’s Vision 2047, aiming to position the country as a global leader. Shah praised Chandrababu Naidu’s innovative approach to rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, while Chandrababu Naidu commended Amit Shah’s dedication to solving national issues and maintaining peace and security.