Home > Movie News

Varun Tej as ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ in VT15

Published on January 19, 2025 by nymisha

Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana's Premante
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
Varun Tej as 'Korean Kanakaraju' in VT15
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

Varun Tej as ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ in VT15

Mega Prince Varun Tej couldn’t secure notable success despite trying different genres and experimenting with varied scripts in the last few years. He is now going to give a shot at a full length comedy caper with his upcoming film in an attempt to make a strong comeback. Successful director Merlapaka Gandhi will helm this soon-to-be launched Indo-korean thriller.

The formal announcement of this project has been made today with an intriguing poster on the eve of Varun Tej’s birthday. It has a big pot like vessel with a blazing set-up and enigmatic Korean language symbols on the banner behind and the flying ribbon. The dragon symbol hints that it is set in the backdrop of South Korea.

As per reports, Varun Tej will portray the role of Korean Kanakaraju in this racy thriller which will have plenty of twists and thrills. It will be a blend of action and comedy. Some parts of the film will be shot in South Korea and the remaining portions will be canned in India.

After playing a sidekick to Venkatesh in F2 and F3, Varun Tej will have a complete hilarious role as a solo hero for the first time in his career. He will also undergo intense training for martial arts Taekwondo, a popular combat sport among Koreans.

Young starlet Rithika Nayak will pair opposite Varun in this film and SS Thaman will render the soundtrack. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments Banner will jointly bankroll the film. The regular shooting will commence in March this year.

Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana's Premante
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
Varun Tej as 'Korean Kanakaraju' in VT15

Priyadarshi In Jhanvi, Rana's Premante
Varun Tej Joins Elite League with Sprite Endorsement
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
Varun Tej as 'Korean Kanakaraju' in VT15
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP
Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Davos Visit: A Push for Investments

