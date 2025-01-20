All set for Panchayat Elections in February:

If developments in Telangana Government circles are to believed, then Panchayat Elections are all set to be held in February. According to the highly placed sources, Revanth Reddy Sarkar is making moves to release the notification for Panchayat Elections in February second week and complete the entire election process by March.

Already it has been more than a year since the completion of past local bodies’ term and Telangana Government has initiated administrative procedures to conduct elections.

Besides making certain amendments to Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts, Govt is also seriously working on increasing BC reservations in local bodies polls. With Revanth Sarkar making its intention to conduct local bodies polls in February, State Election Commission has started preparations to hold elections for about 12,769 Gram Panchayats.

While Sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC, Municipal elections are due, Government is first expected to hold Sarpanch elections. After completing Sarpanch Elections, it is planning to conduct other local bodies elections in phased manner.

To impress rural voters, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has made all arrangements to disburse Rythu Bharosa money from Jan 26. Besides offering Rs 12,000 per acre for land owning farmers, Govt is also getting ready to pay Rs 12,000 per acre for tenant farmers under Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa scheme. Government has made finances available for both these schemes and disbursal of amount into farmers accounts is expected to complete by second week of February.

CM has given clear instructions to MLAs and Congress leaders to work on Panchayat Elections. As a result, MLAs and party office bearers have alerted Congress cadres, preparing them for the crucial grassroots polls. Revanth Reddy Sarkar is hoping that, going to elections immediately after implementing Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, two major poll promises will give it a clear edge in villages.