Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister

The entire Manchu family has been in the news for wrong reasons. The family issues are now open to the world and they are dragging themselves badly and the entire family lost their respect. Now, the new issue of Mohan Babu University has reached the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The private hostels located around the Mohan Babu University have submitted a written complaint to Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and the District Collector. The complaint said that Mohan Babu University has hired bouncers to blackmail the students studying the university about vacating the private hostels and residing in the campus hostel.

They are also being forced to pay the lunch fee of Rs 20000 per head and they are threatened of not issuing their examination hall tickets if they reside in the private hostels. The Private Hostels Association has submitted a written complaint to take action against Mohan Babu University. This is one more dent for the family of Mohan Babu. Recently, Manchu Manoj met several students who are supporting him and he also met Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh before he entered the Mohan Babu University.