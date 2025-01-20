Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel is the most expensive film in the actor’s career. The makers are extremely confident on the film and they spent lavishly. The digital deal recovered a portion of the investment and Thandel has to do well in theatres for the makers to end up as a safe bet. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Allu Aravind has a strong distribution hold across the Telugu states. He is known to release his films through his own distribution house. But Allu Aravind is now negotiating deals to close the theatrical deals.

He is in plans to sell off the Andhra theatrical rights and the quote is big. The negotiations are on for now. Allu Aravind selling the theatrical rights has turned out to be the point of discussion. There are speculations that Thandel release is pushed but the makers are keen to release the film on February 7th. Chandoo Mondeti is the director of this realistic attempt and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Thandel. The film is based on a real incident that took place in a coastal village in Srikakulam region. Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman in the film.