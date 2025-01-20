x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights

Published on January 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights
image
Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister

Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel is the most expensive film in the actor’s career. The makers are extremely confident on the film and they spent lavishly. The digital deal recovered a portion of the investment and Thandel has to do well in theatres for the makers to end up as a safe bet. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Allu Aravind has a strong distribution hold across the Telugu states. He is known to release his films through his own distribution house. But Allu Aravind is now negotiating deals to close the theatrical deals.

He is in plans to sell off the Andhra theatrical rights and the quote is big. The negotiations are on for now. Allu Aravind selling the theatrical rights has turned out to be the point of discussion. There are speculations that Thandel release is pushed but the makers are keen to release the film on February 7th. Chandoo Mondeti is the director of this realistic attempt and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Thandel. The film is based on a real incident that took place in a coastal village in Srikakulam region. Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman in the film.

Next Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview Previous Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister
else

TRENDING

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights

Latest

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights
image
Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister

Most Read

image
All set for Panchayat Elections in February:
image
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025