x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government

Published on January 3, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director
image
Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government
image
Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations
image
Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood
image
Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?

Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government

Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are the biggies among the Sankranthi releases. The makers are in plans to release the films with special paid premieres on the night before the film’s release. The government of Andhra Pradesh will grant the permissions for extra shows and ticket hikes without any hurdles. The discussion is about the Telangana government. The government has clarified that there would be no ticket hike in the state.

But the government issued GO for all the big ticket films that were released in the recent months. If the government issues a GO, it would be an easy task. Else, the producers and distributors have to request or urge the government. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the Telugu producers to donate the profits from the premiere shows for the welfare of film workers. Soon, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that there would be no hikes in the state.

The ticket hike would boost up the revenues of Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. If the ticket hike and special show permissions are not granted, the makers will have to cancel the special premieres. So, the final call will be taken as per the decision made by the government of Telangana.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari are the other Sankranthi releases but these films will release with regular ticket prices.

Next Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director Previous Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director
image
Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government
image
Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations

Latest

image
Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director
image
Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government
image
Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations
image
Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood
image
Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape
image
BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy