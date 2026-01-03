Sankranthi Ticket Hike: All Eyes on Telangana Government

Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are the biggies among the Sankranthi releases. The makers are in plans to release the films with special paid premieres on the night before the film’s release. The government of Andhra Pradesh will grant the permissions for extra shows and ticket hikes without any hurdles. The discussion is about the Telangana government. The government has clarified that there would be no ticket hike in the state.

But the government issued GO for all the big ticket films that were released in the recent months. If the government issues a GO, it would be an easy task. Else, the producers and distributors have to request or urge the government. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the Telugu producers to donate the profits from the premiere shows for the welfare of film workers. Soon, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that there would be no hikes in the state.

The ticket hike would boost up the revenues of Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. If the ticket hike and special show permissions are not granted, the makers will have to cancel the special premieres. So, the final call will be taken as per the decision made by the government of Telangana.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari are the other Sankranthi releases but these films will release with regular ticket prices.