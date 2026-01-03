x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Movie News

Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director

Published on January 3, 2026 by swathy

Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the legends of Indian Cinema are coming together – one as an actor and another as the producer – for a massive Pan-India film. The film, to be produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendra on Raaj Kamal International Films. In a significant update, the makers have announced that Cibi Chakaravarthi will be directing the film.

This venture marks a historic moment as Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran takes on the production responsibilities for a Rajinikanth starrer. The collaboration highlights the deep mutual respect between the two legends of Indian cinema. To ensure a world-class auditory experience, the makers have confirmed that Anirudh will be providing the music, continuing his successful streak with the Superstar.

The production team is currently finalizing the pre-production work, with filming expected to begin in the very near future. Makers have maintained a simple approach to the announcement, focusing on the core team while promising to reveal more about the extended cast and filming schedule as the project progresses.

Aiming to capitalize on the holiday season, the team has locked Pongal 2027 for the film’s grand worldwide release. This project is expected to create box office records that would resonate for years to come as both the legends are taking care of every detail.

