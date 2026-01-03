Rajinikanth and Kamal lock Don director

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the legends of Indian Cinema are coming together – one as an actor and another as the producer – for a massive Pan-India film. The film, to be produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendra on Raaj Kamal International Films. In a significant update, the makers have announced that Cibi Chakaravarthi will be directing the film.

This venture marks a historic moment as Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran takes on the production responsibilities for a Rajinikanth starrer. The collaboration highlights the deep mutual respect between the two legends of Indian cinema. To ensure a world-class auditory experience, the makers have confirmed that Anirudh will be providing the music, continuing his successful streak with the Superstar.

The production team is currently finalizing the pre-production work, with filming expected to begin in the very near future. Makers have maintained a simple approach to the announcement, focusing on the core team while promising to reveal more about the extended cast and filming schedule as the project progresses.

Aiming to capitalize on the holiday season, the team has locked Pongal 2027 for the film’s grand worldwide release. This project is expected to create box office records that would resonate for years to come as both the legends are taking care of every detail.