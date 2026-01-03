BSS Haindava New Poster: Terrific and Massy Avatar

Haindava starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas is generating immense curiosity among cinema lovers, as it created a huge impact with announcement teaser and promotional material. Under the direction of Ludheer Byreddy, the film has successfully concluded its fourth shooting schedule in the forests of Maredumilli. The production team, led by producer Chandu Mahesh of Moon Shine Pictures, shared the update on social media, confirming that 70 percent of the filming process is now complete.

The makers have released a new terrific action poster on the occasion of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas birthday. In the poster, we see the actor using divine energy to fight against unstable evil forces and it raises further anticipation. He looks raw, solid, beastly and intrigue about his character further. The movie is being crafted as a high-octane project that showcases the lead actor in a powerful and raw look that has never been seen before.

The film boasts a talented ensemble, featuring Samyuktha as leading lady and Mahesh Manjrekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, JD Chakravarthy, in prominent roles. To ensure a high technical standard, the makers have brought on Sam CS for the musical score. With the Maredumilli schedule wrapped up, the team is moving swiftly toward the final portions of the shoot. Audiences can expect a massive cinematic experience as the film prepares for its upcoming release, highlighting the grit and charisma of its lead star.