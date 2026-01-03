x
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations

Published on January 3, 2026

Raja Saab Budgets and Remunerations

Prabhas is back again with his biggest film titled Raja Saab. Maruthi is the director and the film is a horror fantasy which is slated for January 9th release. The film is made on a record budget and it is in production for three years. Prabhas has charged Rs 150 crores as remuneration and Maruthi was paid Rs 18 crores for the film. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has charged Rs 7 crores for the film. The final budget including the making costs, sets, VFX works, remunerations of actors and technicians, post-production work and the interests touched Rs 500 crores.

Rs 500 crores on Prabhas is decent if the film fares well in theatres. The film has to end up as a hit film in theatres. The makers are expected to recover their entire investment before the release. The second trailer has generated the buzz though the songs failed to live up to the expectations. Raja Saab is a horror fantasy directed by Maruthi. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. People Media Factory bankrolled Raja Saab and Thaman is the music composer. Raja Saab releases in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

