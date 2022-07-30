Sarath Mandava trolled on Twitter

During the pre-release event of Ramarao On Duty, the film’s director Sarath Mandava made some harsh comments about twitter and film reviews. He asked the audience not to believe in twitter reviews and find the genuine talk after the morning shows from theatres before watching Ramarao On Duty. The film released yesterday and the response has been quite poor. Everyone including the critics and the audience blamed Sarath Mandava for his lackluster attempt. Though the plot was interesting, it was the treatment that made Ramarao On Duty fall flat.

Netizens and the audience who watched Ramarao On Duty are trolling Sarath Mandava badly. A heap of tweets mentioning the director and his work are surfaced on twitter. Sarath Mandava was questioned and trolled for his comments. The director remained calm without responding much. Sarath was quite aggressive during the film’s promotions and he was extremely confident on the film. Ravi Teja plays a honest government servant in this action thriller. Ramarao On Duty opened on a decent note but the evening shows numbers are disappointing. The film will end up as one more disappointment in Ravi Teja’s career.