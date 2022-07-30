NTR yet to start his Mission

Young Tiger NTR made his first public appearance after the release of RRR yesterday. The actor is the Chief Guest for the pre-release event of Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Bimbisara which is gearing up for August 5th release. NTR’s speech brought a new energy among the Nandamuri fans. The actor looked quite bulky and he seems to have gained weight after RRR. There are talks that NTR will cut down his weight and will sport a lean look in his next film which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Going by the looks of Tarak, the actor hasn’t started the weight loss mission.

For now, Koratala Siva’s film is delayed and there is no clarity about when the shoot commences. Koratala and his team is working on the script. NTR is in relaxing mode and is spending time with his family. NTR is one actor who loves to transform himself as per the requirement of the character. His fans are eagerly waiting for the transformation of their star and the new look. NTR also signed a film in the direction of Prashanth Neel and this mass entertainer starts rolling next year.