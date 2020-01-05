Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest For Mahesh

Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business - Highest For Mahesh
Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business - Highest For Mahesh

Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Sarileru Neekevvaru is gearing up for a grand release on the 11th of this month. The pre-release business of the film is closed in all areas. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 99 Cr including expenses. This is the highest pre release business ever for mahesh as it is on par with his current best Bharat Ane Nenu. The film is releasing in competition with Alaa Vaikunthapurramulo but will get benefited by a solo opening day.

Below are the area wise prices

AreaPre Release Business
Nizam24 Cr
Ceeded10.80 Cr
UA10Cr
Guntur7.20 Cr
East7.20 Cr
Krishna 6 Cr
West6Cr
Nellore3 Cr
AP/TS74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P)
ROI9.50 Cr
Overseas13 Cr
Worldwide99 Cr (Including P&P)
