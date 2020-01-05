Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest For Mahesh

Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Sarileru Neekevvaru is gearing up for a grand release on the 11th of this month. The pre-release business of the film is closed in all areas. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 99 Cr including expenses. This is the highest pre release business ever for mahesh as it is on par with his current best Bharat Ane Nenu. The film is releasing in competition with Alaa Vaikunthapurramulo but will get benefited by a solo opening day.

Below are the area wise prices

Area Pre Release Business Nizam 24 Cr Ceeded 10.80 Cr UA 10Cr Guntur 7.20 Cr East 7.20 Cr Krishna 6 Cr West 6Cr Nellore 3 Cr AP/TS 74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P) ROI 9.50 Cr Overseas 13 Cr Worldwide 99 Cr (Including P&P)