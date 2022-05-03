Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Attains Rare Feat

Twitter and other social media platforms are buzzing about superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer since yesterday. The impact the trailer created is massive and it has now attained a rare feat.

SVP Trailer has received 27 million+ views and 1.2 million likes. It is a record for any Telugu film, in terms of views and likes. The trailer has been watched on loop and the views count depicts the same.

Director Parasuram utilized the opportunity of directing a star like Mahesh Babu to the fullest. Keerthy Suresh looked gorgeous in the trailer and their chemistry worked wonders on screen.

The countdown has begun, as SVP will be hitting the screens on May 12th.