Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Attains Rare Feat

By
Telugu360
-
0

Twitter and other social media platforms are buzzing about superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer since yesterday. The impact the trailer created is massive and it has now attained a rare feat.

SVP Trailer has received 27 million+ views and 1.2 million likes. It is a record for any Telugu film, in terms of views and likes. The trailer has been watched on loop and the views count depicts the same.

Director Parasuram utilized the opportunity of directing a star like Mahesh Babu to the fullest. Keerthy Suresh looked gorgeous in the trailer and their chemistry worked wonders on screen.

The countdown has begun, as SVP will be hitting the screens on May 12th.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here