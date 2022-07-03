Satya Dev’s Intense action Drama ‘Krishnamma’

Satyadev is known for acting in ‘Bluff Master’, ‘Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya’ and ‘Thimmarusu’. He has established himself as a versatile actor taking up diverse roles in mainstream and slightly offbeat Telugu movies, is now coming with his upcoming film titled as ‘Krishnamma.’ This is the 25th film in his career.

To commemorate the versatile actor’s birthday tomorrow makers unveiled a powerful and impactful first look poster today. The mighty poster showcases Satya Dev in a calm posture holding blood stained weapon in his hands near the river. This dynamic poster created a buzz for this intense action drama.

The makers already completed the shoot and the post production works are going at brisk pace. Satyadev starrer Krishnamma is helmed by VV Gopala Krishna. The cinematography handled by Sunny Kurrapati and soundtrack is composed by Kaala Bhaiarava.

Koratala Siva who is known for making social message oriented movies is the presenter of Satyadev starrer. The movie is bankrolled by Krishna Kommalapati on Arunachala Creations.