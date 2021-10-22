Satyadev, Akshay Kumar complete Ooty schedule of Ram Setu

The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez, has completed the Ooty schedule of the project. They are happy about the ouput.

Posting a picture of him with Satya Dev and Jacqueline in the natural backdrop of Ooty, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “In the photo – or in life – there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. 🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline @ActorSatyaDev.”

Satya Dev has thanked Akshay Kumar for his inspirational acts and motivational words. He has also said it was an enjoyable experience to work with Akshay and Jacqueline was a great colleague.

The Telugu actor is said to be playing an interesting and important role in this pan-Indian project. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. It is the first Indian co-production by Amazon Prime Video.