Satyadev’s Full Bottle team commences shoot

The versatile actor Satya Dev’s upcoming film titled as ‘Full Bottle’, a film to be loaded with fun, fantasy and what not, commenced its shoot today. Last month the makers launched and announced this entertainer with a formal pooja ceremony.

The makers took Twitter to announce this exciting news. The makers tweeted “Ready to Roll the Full Bottle on the floors from Today. Full Bottle Shoot Starts Today. A Full Bottle filled with Ultimate Fun on the Way.”

This unique entertainer is the second colloboration of Satya Dev and director Sharan Koppisetty after the blockbuster ‘Thimmarasu.’

Starring Satyadev, an actor who is so passionate about doing different films and versatile roles, as protagonist, ‘Full Bottle’ is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji and SD Company. Sarvanth Ram Creations is the production banner of the film.

The film is written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty. As far as the technical team of ‘Full Bottle’ is concerned, Sujatha Siddharth is the director of photography, editing will be taken care of by Santhosh Kamireddy.