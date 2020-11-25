SC stays media gag order in Amaravati land scam case

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government got a huge relief from the Supreme Court on the media gag order relating to former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas case. The SC issued a stay order on the media gag order issued earlier by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The SC bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan stayed the gag order and also issued notices to the respondents. The next hearing was posted for January next year. At the same time, the SC did not interfere with the overall stay order issued by the High Court on the investigation into the charges of land scams in Amaravati. The AP government’s advocate argued in the Supreme Court that though only Dammalapati Srinivas asked for relief in the case, the High Court has applied its order for over 13 respondents. The orders were issued without even the petitioner asking for the same. The State Government’s advocate told the court that a huge corruption scam took place in the Amaravati lands. Transactions on land property were done through benamis. The Government has also written a letter for ordering a CBI probe into the land scam. The AP Government’s advocate asked what was the problem for Dammalapati Srinivas if the land scam was probed.

Out of political ill will, litigation cases were being filed against the AP Chief Minister and his Government in each and every issue. The media gag order was not permissible. There were definite conditions for issuing such an order as was evident from the Sahara case. Dammalapati’s advocates argued that a Capital decision was not a secret thing and all people had come to know about this. Nobody can be prevented from buying lands in the Capital.