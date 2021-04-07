SEC challenges HC stay on parishad polls

It is back to square one. State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has challenged the latest High Court stay order on the ZPTC, MPTC elections. She moved a house motion for immediate relief so that the elections can be continued as per the schedule from tomorrow. She filed the fresh petition in the division bench of High Court after its single judge bench issued the stay order.

Nilam’s fresh petition will come up for hearing today. CM Jagan Reddy’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has also said that the SEC should approach the division bench. The parishad polls should be completed as early as possible. This only would help speed up the Coronavirus vaccination process in the State.

Sajjala has been repeatedly making allegations that the TDP is deliberately filing the court cases just to create hurdles in the election process. Because of this, the Government is facing difficulties to effectively take forward the vaccination. The TDP is acting against the interests of the public at such a critical time.

Analysts say that the SEC fresh petition is nothing unexpected. It is in accordance with the Jagan regime’s routine to first file petitions before the single judge bench and then before the division bench of the High Court. If there is no favourable order there, they go to the Supreme Court. Litigation seems to be an effective tool for CM Jagan Reddy to get things done his way.