Vakeel Saab fever grips Tollywood

Vakeel Saab turned out to be the most awaited Tollywood film in the recent times. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback after three years. The songs and the trailer received top class response and this thrilled Pawan’s fans. The advance sales are exceptional from A to C centers and all the shows for day one are sold out. In USA too, the advance bookings are quite good and Vakeel Saab will have a record release with special premieres starting from the afternoon of April 8th.

Right from the fixed hires to the ticket hikes, the buyers are planning things perfectly and Vakeel Saab is heading for a record release in every district. In some of the territories, the film may register day one records as per the happenings. Considering the advance sales, the tickets for the entire weekend would be sold out if the word of mouth would be positive. The ticket sales in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag are exceptional. The bookings for multiplexes all over will be opened from today. Most of the shows for the second day in Hyderabad are fast filling. Going with the trend, the fever of Vakeel Saab gripped Tollywood and the film is expected to open with a bang all over.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and Dil Raju is the producer. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya essayed other important roles in this courtroom drama.