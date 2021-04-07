Exclusive: NTR and Koratala Siva project on Cards

Top director Koratala Siva had a long wait to commence the shoot of Acharya. The film is delayed by years and it is gearing up for summer release this year. He decided not to take major breaks between films and locked Allu Arjun for his next. The top director wanted to commence the shoot of the film right after the actor completes the shoot of Pushpa. With some major delay in Pushpa, it is clear that the film may not release this year. Koratala Siva decided not to wait and he is keen to work with NTR soon.

Koratala Siva met NTR very recently and discussed about teaming up for a film. Koratala also has a script ready for NTR and things will be finalized in the coming weeks. As of now, NTR is occupied with the shoot of RRR and Koratala is busy with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Koratala Siva’s home banner Yuva Sudha Arts will produce NTR’s film if things are finalized. More details awaited.